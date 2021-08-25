Memories of Lancaster Bakery

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Anita Cauthen says her family owned and operated Lancaster Bakery from 1939 to when it closed in the 80’s.

Anita has many memories of times spent in the bakery. She has combined recipes from her father and memories of her years spent there with her twin sister, Rita into a recipe book.

A portion of the funds from the book will go towards the Epilepsy Foundation in honor of her late twin sister, Rita who died at age 15th. She lives with Epilepsy.

In the interview CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil learns more about the bakery and its impact on the Lancaster community.

You can find the book at Shops on the Lawn in Fort Lawn and Corks, Cooks & Books in Rock Hill.

You can also visit Anita’s website at anitahinsoncauthen.com and on www.amazon.com.