Memories in the Air – Man from Haiti Flies Kites in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) In our world of technology most 8 year old children may be found playing video games or spending these cold afternoons on a computer.

But for one man who is originally from Haiti, when he was 8, he flew kites. That childhood passion, still with him today as he spends many afternoons flying his kites in Rock Hill.

He’s caught the eyes of many people and now even makes his kites for those interested.

If you look to the sky near downtown Rock Hill you might catch a glimpse of a kite.

And the man behind the string, 67 year old Frantz Etienne.

“This string is like my sterling wheel, its my only control, from the string, I can control the kites, its almost like flying an airplane, depending on the strength of the wind”, says Frantz.

Frantz is originally from the country of Haiti.

“It’s a poor country, I was born on the poor side, so we concentrated on our school work and flew a kite in the afternoon”, says Frantz

He says that’s where his passion for kites began.

I was about 8 years of and my grandmother bought me a small one for a dime, in about 15 minutes I got it hung up on a tree and I cried the whole afternoon. She said you better learn how to make them if you want one”, says Frantz.

So he did just that. By the time he was 9 he was making and selling them to his entire town.

“You take stock of bamboo but you have to split it the right way because if one is bigger than the other the kite will never stay balanced”, says Frantz.

Many years passed by and he ended up moving to the United States and became an electrical engineer. His career kept him busy. In fact he says he didn’t fly for years.

But with retirement and the COVID-19 Pandemic, he has more time on his hands. Now he’s back doing what he loves and hopes others will join.

“I would want to see the young general taking pleasure in those natural things instead of sitting in front of the computer”, says Frantz.

So if you’re ever near Wilson Street, Stop by and say hey because Frantz isn’t going anywhere.

“As long as I got wind and light, I’m trying.”