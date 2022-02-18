Memorial Service for Cheslie Kryst

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Public Memorial for Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA 2019, attorney and EXTRA correspondent taking taking place tonight (Friday, Feb. 18th) in Charlotte.
Kryst who attended Fort Mill High School, took her own life on January 31st in New York City. Her family hosting the Celebration of Life tonight at Elevation Church in Blakeney says the public is welcome to attend. See full details below.
The family will observe a private, invitation-only celebration prior to the public celebration.
Memorial Service For Cheslie
Celebration of Life
Friday, February 18 | 6:30 PM
Elevation Blakeney
8835 Blakeney Professional Drive
Charlotte NC
Public is Welcome to Attend
