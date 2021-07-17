Member of Richburg Fire Department Retires After 53 Years

RICHBURG, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A volunteer firefighter and fire marshal is hanging up his boots and fire suit, saying its simply time after serving at Richburg Fire and Rescue since 1968.

Those decades of service come with many memories, some hard and emotional for 80 year old David McCain.

For 53 years David never got paid for his service, he was always a volunteer. From assistant chief, to fire marshal, David says its been quite the journey.

“We’ve seen a lot of disasters and you know life is sort, you better be ready to do”, says David.

David started volunteering when he was 27 years old. Back then things in his hometown of Richburg looked very different.

“Probably we had 25 to 30 calls a year”, says David.

He still remembers his first call, a brush fire.

“Sort of knew you had to put the wet stuff on the red stuff”, says David.

David says he also remembers the calls that will always stay with him. Like a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 77, five years ago where two people were killed and several were injured.

Through the years David’s fellow firefighters became like family.

Assistant Chief Tyson Melton says things will be different without David around.

And although David is hanging up his fire gear, he says he’ll still be around, serving those who made a difference in his life.