ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Julie Ward is the new Director with York County Library. She and Board Chair Tamara Osborne sit down with Laurabree Monday.

They talk about Ward’s background, her vision for the library, community partnerships and more.

Some interesting stats about the YC Library: 330,488 people visited York County Libraries in person. 862,771 people visited virtually. They loaned out 938,336 print materials. All of that was in the 2021-22 Fiscal Year.