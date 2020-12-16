Medical Professionals From MUSC-Lancaster Are First to Take New COVID-19 Vaccine

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Four front-line care providers are the very first from MUSC-Lancaster taking the first doses of the new COVID vaccine.

Nearly 43,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were set to arrive in South Carolina this week.

For these MUSC-Lancaster medical professionals – one vile of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine, filled with 5 doses, is a sign of hope.

These front-line care professionals reflecting on the pandemic say this new shot is exciting because containing the spread especially within medical environments has been the top priority.

Registered Nurse Michelle Coats, Nursing Supervisor at MUSC-Lancaster, says, “It’s scary to know that we’re here to take care of our patients and there is a possibility that we could get it. It’s comforting to know that there is a vaccine out there.”

Dr. Brian Grieg, Division Chief Nursing Officer for MUSC-Lancaster, says, “Keeping your distance, wearing the mask, hand hygiene, all that greatly reduces the rest of the transmission. And when we see people fighting against those because it’s not a yes right now, it’s not 0% or 100%, that’s what you know, gets us a little frustrated.”

As these and USC Lancaster team members took the vaccination for the first time many of them saying they felt a sense of relief remembering all of those impacted by COVID-19 in this community. They will take their second dosage three weeks from now and many of them saying they wholeheartedly believe that this vaccination will make a big impact on the pandemic and the area.

Chief Medical Officer for MUSC-L, Dr. Edward McCutheon, says although this is a step toward gaining public trust there is still more to be done before we’re all in the clear.

MCCUTHEON “There still a tremendous amount of work that has to be done. In addition to educating the general public that the importance of the vaccination is necessary for us to reach the other side of this pandemic, and also communicating all the facts and making sure that folks have the right information so that they are comfortable, confident and reassured that this vaccination is safe.”

In the video above, CN2 is speaking with those medical professionals about what they’ve experienced through the pandemic and what being the first to get the new vaccines means.