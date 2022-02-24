McFadden’s Men’s Shop Wants To Change How Men Shop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A familiar Tuxedo Rental store has found a new home.

McFadden’s Men’s Shop, located on Rock Hill’s Main Street, has acquired Gregory’s Formal Wear from the retiring owner Mike Draper.

Gregory’s, once located on Cherry Road in the Earth Fare Shopping Complex, is now in Downtown Rock Hill just one floor down from McFadden’s Men’s Shop, near the entrance of Player 1 Up.

McFadden’s owner, JP McFadden, says it was a perfect fit to include Gregory’s Formal Wear into their line of gentlemen clothing.

JP McFadden says they want to change how men shop for clothes.

The days of renting a plain black and white Tuxedo they still exist, but now there are more color options and patterns to help match a guy’s personality.

McFadden’s opened in 2021 on Main Street in Rock Hill and offers clothing for men from casual to business, a full service barbershop and more one of a kind gifts for the men in your life.