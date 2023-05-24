Maternity Home set to bring a safe place for women facing unplanned pregnancies

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The executive director of The Palmetto Women’s Center in Rock Hill says after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June 2022, she knew her office could see more unplanned pregnancies and women in need.

Starsha Thompson says she wanted to do more for the women they serve by providing a home for women who are pregnant and do not have a safe place to live.

It’s called a maternity home and it will provide pregnant woman with a safe place to live while on their journey of motherhood and beyond.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the home and how the community can donate to make the mission happen.

To learn more or donate, https://www.palmettomaternityhome.com/events