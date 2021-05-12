ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- Parents and community members gathered outside of Rock Hill School District’s Board meeting. They’re petitioning against students wearing masks during school. Others in the community say its too early to do away with masks.
CN2 Rae’L Jackson has more on both sides.
Masks in Rock Hill Schools
