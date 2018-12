LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Lancaster County is making sure it has a strong economy and that starts with making sure people are working. Since 2010, Lancaster County has seen a 67 percent increase in manufacturing jobs. This Tuesday, the county partnered with several companies and agencies for Lancaster’s first job fair. Interestingly enough, that job fair was specifically for manufacturing careers. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with how the once dying industry is making a comeback.