Manhunt Continues in Chester County

RICHBURG, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A manhunt started Monday night and has continued throughout the week. It started in Richburg after authorities attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle – Tyler Terry was inside – a chase began reaching speeds at one point in the triple digits and ended with Terry firing shots at Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies and he took off running. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle – Adrienne Simpson was arrested.

Detectives say overnight they found the body of Simpson’s husband – Eugene Simpson in a ditch off Stroud Road in Great Falls. At this point Law enforcement officers have not said if that death has been connected to Simpson or Terry.

In the days since Terry has been on the run we are learning more about the couple’s lengthy and deadly crime spree. Terry and Simpson have been identified as two suspects believed to have fatally shot two people in Brentwood, Missouri outside of St. Louis.