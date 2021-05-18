Manhunt Continues in Chester County for Armed & Dangerous Suspect

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff Deputies along with members of local law enforcement agencies continue to search for suspect, 27 y/o – Tyler Donnet Terry of Chester.

According to deputies around 11 Monday night sheriff deputies attempted to conducted a traffic stop near the Bojangles at Edgeland Road and Highway 9 in Richburg.

Deputies say the vehicle took off, leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase down Hwy. 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County.

Deputies say the vehicle then turned on Highway 901 and returned to Chester County where it later wrecked on Hwy. 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.

The driver, Adrienne Roshea Simpson was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

Deputies say the passenger, Tyler Donnet Terry escaped and ran on foot into the woods.

During the chase, officials say Terry fired multiple shots at deputies from the vehicle, striking at least two deputy vehicles. Authorities say no deputies.

According to SLED, there was a gunfire exchange and SLED says it is investigating it as an Officer Involved Shooting. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it has no evidence the suspect, Terry was hit.

Law Enforcement Offices from York, Chester and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Offices along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED have been helping in the search.

According to authorities there have been two recent sightings of Terry, but no arrests at this point.

All three Lewisville schools within the Chester County School District switched to e-learning on Tuesday due to the incident as a precaution.

Chester County Sheriff Officials say Tyler Terry is considered armed and dangerous. If you see anything suspicious, call 911 immediately.

We will update this post as more information comes in on the investigation.