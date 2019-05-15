Man Who Livestreamed Former Sheriff Underwood Tells His Side of the Story

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The man who authorities say was falsely accused of committing a crime by former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood, speaking out after all charges against him and his mother were dropped.

Kevin Simpson says he was live streaming law enforcement activity on Facebook in November of 2018. That’s when he says he was approached by former Sheriff Underwood, and an altercation resulted in him being arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The US attorney’s office says the arrests were unlawful. Underwood and two other deputies were indicted for making false statements to the FBI and conspiring to cover it all up.

We did reach out to former Sheriff Alex Underwood’s attorney for comment, but the attorneys have not responded to our questions.