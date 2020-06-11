Man Who Lived At Bethel Men’s Shelter In Rock Hill Turns Life Around, Gives Back

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — The Bethel Men’s Shelter in Rock Hill is a safe place for the homeless to spend the night, but for one man in particular, it was where he was able to turn his life around.

Jon asked us not to share his last name or show his face, but did want to share his story.

He does home renovations and when business slowed down, times got tough and Jon says he found himself without a home. He spent several months this past winter at the Bethel Men’s shelter.

But he has since turned his life around. Jon is working and living on his own.

Now he’s returning to the shelter as a volunteer, cooking meals for those who are in the same position he was once in.

“Everybody needs help,” Jon said. “If you made it through life and not needed help anywhere down the line, then you’ve had it good. I felt that they’ve helped me out, and I was in a position to return the favor.”

“We certainly very proud of him and encouraged by it,” Richard Murr, with the shelter, said. He gives hope to our other men who are staying here now and then ones that will come.”

Murr says he’s has had to make some changes because of COVID-19, but they’ve been open through the entire pandemic.

He adds they always need volunteers to help serve meals. If you’d like to learn more, visit www.bethelmensshelter.org.