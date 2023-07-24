Man Shot twice while tackling armed robbery suspect

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some might say a Rock Hill father is a hero after he put himself in danger to stop a robbery at a convenience store.

His quick actions landed him with injuries and the suspect behind bars, but this bystander says he would do it again to help someone in need.

The good Samaritan will be out of work for some time because of his injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with expenses, if you wish to donate you can do so by going to the link: gofund.me/582869f0

In Response to these good Samaritan deeds the Rock Hill Police Department says “Without a doubt the victim’s actions were courageous; he stopped the robbery. But they encourage everyone to weigh their risk before taking any actions that would jeopardize themselves or others. And to call law enforcement to handle the situation is always recommended.”