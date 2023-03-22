Man in critical condition after shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office says a man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on 11th Street in Lancaster County Tuesday night.

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department says Tamarko Marquette Harris, 31, of Lancaster, was almost immediately identified as a suspect and has been arrested.

Officials say deputies were called to 962 11th Street around 8:11 PM Tuesday night for shots fired.

When deputies arrived they found a 29 year old male victim lying in the street. Several people were trying to help the victim.

The victim was taken to MUSC-Lancaster and then was later flown to another medical facility for treatment.

Deputies say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, witnesses were on scene when the shooting happened and told deputies Harris hit the victim with a handgun before shooting him.

Officials say Harris was later served warrants charging him with Attempted Murder, Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and two counts of Unlawfully Carrying a Pistol.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.