Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound Near Kirk Air Base In Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man was found dead near the Kirk Air Base in Lancaster on Sunday.

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were called to a gravel road off Potter Road where they discovered the body of a male beside the road.

Deputies say it appears the man was shot to death.

Around 9 a.m., a driver notified the sheriff’s office about a car that was in a ditch off the southbound lane of Kershaw-Camden Highway, just north of Andrew Jackson Schools above Kershaw.

The car was said to be partially blocking the roadway. Deputies identified the car as the victim’s. They towed the car for processing.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time. He is scheduled for an autopsy on Monday.

“We have lots of personnel out working this case,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We have developed a good bit of valuable information in the short time since the discovery of the body, and we are optimistic this information will lead us to the person or persons who are responsible. To protect the integrity of this investigation I cannot comment on the evidence we have gathered to this point. I encourage anyone who saw or heard anything which might be relevant to this case to contact us. Sheriff’s office personnel met with the man’s family this afternoon, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this unimaginable time of shock and grief.”

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.