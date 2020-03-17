Man Found Dead In Private Pond In Sharon, Said To Be Fishing From Small Boat

SHARON, S.C. — A 71-year-old man was found dead in a pond in Sharon, officials say.

The York County Coroner was called to 3876 Hickory Grove Road in Sharon on Thursday, March 13th to investigate a drowning at the location.

The man has been identified as Jimmie Brown of York. He was reportedly fishing from a small boat and was found by the York County Dive Team.

The cause of Brown’s death is unknown at this time, pending autopsy results.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating this case.

Call 803-909-8400 if you have any information.