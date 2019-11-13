Man Convicted of Beating Wife to Death with a Hammer

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Lancaster County judge sentenced Matthew James Alman to life in prison for the murder of his wife. Authorities say Alman beat Mildred Arnold, 58, with a hammer at their home in Lancaster.

Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said her mother and Alman were together for 27 years. Moseley says she was the one who discovered her mother’s body on October 29, 2017. Moseley says she went to check on her mother after not hearing from her in days.

“Not one day goes by when I don’t think about my mom,” said Moseley in court, “This man took away the only mama I’ll ever know. He took away our queen. He took away our court.”

A SLED agent testified in court that there was blood all over the home, and Alman’s boots also had blood stains. Prosecutors say days before Arnold’s body was found, Alman sold the couple’s television to a neighbor, which could have sparked a disagreement. The hammer that detectives say Alman used to beat Arnold was also found in the home.

“I can’t imagine a worse scenario than what I’ve heard and seen here today,” said Judge Brian Gibbons, “Your actions literally make me sick.”

Alman was arrested soon after Arnold’s body was found and charged with murder. In court, Alman admitted to the murder. He said since being in jail he has found God, and asked Arnold’s family for forgiveness

“I miss Mildred, too. Though some may believe that I don’t deserve to love her and miss her, I still do,” said Alman, “I pray that she is in heaven as another jewel in God’s crown.”

Alman’s attorney says his client’s actions were caused by drugs and alcohol, and that Alman found his faith and became a changed man in jail.

Alman had other charges prior the murder charge, including possession of drugs, violent burglary, larceny and breaking into a motor vehicle. Alman pled guilty to all charges, and was sentenced to life in prison.

“I do think the verdict was just and fair,” said Moseley after the sentencing, “And now we can open up a new chapter in our lives.”

Arnold had three children and six grandchildren.