A man charged with murder in the shooting death of a Rock Hill teenager taking a plea deal on Monday.

Raphael Carter was sentenced to 25 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter by Judge Brian Gibbons in Chester. Carter was charged with the death of 14 year old Jada Jones which was shot and killed outside a Chester County home last year. Jones was a student at Rawlinson Road Middle School and Raven Academy. The co-defendant in this case, Hezekiah Tinsley, who was originally charged as an accessory in the shooting death will appear in court on Wednesday.