Man Charged After Authorities Say He Exposed Himself To Female Student On Winthrop Campus

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University is banning a man from campus after authorities say he exposed himself to a female student.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Bryant Cook has been charged with indecent exposure and trespassing, which according to the police report bans him from campus and all other Winthrop property.

Law enforcement officers say the incident happened on Tuesday around 8 a.m. at Scholars Walk in front of Kinard Hall and Byrnes Auditorium.

A Winthrop student says after she parked her car, she noticed Cook following her down Scholars Walk. She says when she turned around Cook put his hands together, raised them to the sky and exposed his genitals to her.

Two Winthrop employees also saw the incident.