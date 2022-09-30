Make-A-Wish Surprises Little Warrior with Room Makeover

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year-old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer.

Since last September the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted 222 wishes this past year alone, making this is a single year record for the South Carolina chapter.

Make-A-Wish says they currently have 460 wishes waiting to be granted in South Carolina, with 44 in the Tri-county.

To learn how you can nominate a child to receive a wish you can learn more at their website at wish.org/sc

CN2’s Caroline Hasty was there for the grand tour as Penelope and her parents talk about the struggles and the blessings of fighting cancer during COVID and how a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation has made the ending of treatment even more memorable.