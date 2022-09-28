Make-A-Wish Foundation Grants Wish for a Special Warrior

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer.

CN2 was there for the grand tour as Penelope and her parents talk about the struggles and the blessings of fighting cancer during COVID and how a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation has made the ending of treatment even more memorable.

Since last September the Make a Wish Foundation has granted 222 wishes in just the year alone, making this is a single year record for just the South Carolina chapter.

Currently there are 460 wishes waiting to be granted in South Carolina, with 44 here in the Tri-county.

To learn how you can nominate a child to receive a wish you can learn more at their website at wish.org/sc