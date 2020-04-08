Lowe’s In York “Extensively Cleaned” After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

YORK, S.C. — A Lowe’s employee in York has tested positive for COVID-19, Lowe’s confirmed Tuesday. That’s according to our news partner, WBTV.
Company officials say the employee worked at the Lowe’s on E. Liberty Street and last worked on March 31.
WBTV reports, “the associate has been quarantined & is receiving care,” a Lowe’s spokesperson said. “In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave.”
The Lowe’s store remains open and has been “extensively cleaned”, per CDC guidelines, Lowe’s says.
Last week, Lowe’s said associates at two Charlotte-area Lowe’s stores were in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, according to WBTV.
“We encourage customers to practice safe social distancing and leverage our many fulfillment options including Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store, curbside loading and at-home delivery,” Lowe’s said.
The store says it has signage and floor markers to encourage social distancing. Click here to see a full list of guidelines Lowe’s stores are enforcing.
Lowe’s stores will be closed on Easter Sunday to provide teams with a “much-deserved day off.”