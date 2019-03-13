Loving Avonlea

When birthdays roll around – many people embrace them, while others shutter to think they are another year older.

For one York County Family today March 4th is a big milestone because seven different doctors told them to terminate their pregnancy.

Their daughter, Avonlea has Trisomy 13, a genetic disorder.

Doctors told them the survival rate is less than 20-percent.

Today, Avonlea is celebrating her 5th Birthday.