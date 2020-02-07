YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Shelby Brakefield of York County passed away in 2018. Her former teachers at York Comprehensive High School are putting on a run called Love Like Shelby 5k Color Run. It will be February 22nd in York. All proceeds go towards the Shelby Brakefield Memorial Scholarship Fund.
