Lottery winner overcomes odds of 1 in 900,000 to win $300,000

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A lottery player at the Vy Vy Mart on Saluda St. in Chester left the store with a newfound shock after scratching off a ticket and winning $300,000.

Unbelieving of her luck, she asked, “Is this for real?” This miraculous win comes with odds of 1 in 900,000 and was the last top prize in the The Money Game game.

The Vy Vy Mart will receive a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket. The anonymous winner is remaining tight-lipped on what she intends to do with her prize. Overcoming a 1 in 900,000 odds to become the last top winner of The Money Game game – which is no longer available.