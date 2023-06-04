More than 20 local students graduate from S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Math

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) holding its 34th Commencement Ceremony and in the group, more than 20 tri-county students.

Nearly 150 families from every corner of the state came to Hartsville to celebrate their graduate’s achievement. They represent 27 counties and 75 high schools across S.C..

Below is a list of the local tri county grads and where they’re heading for university.

GSSM President, Danny Dorsel saying, “This year’s Commencement was another amazing celebration. The GSSM Class of 2023 earned full-ride scholarships to our state and country’s best universities as well as publications in peer-reviewed research journals. The students also competed in international academic competitions, athletic state championships and earned national recognition in visual arts. The future is bright for these GSSM graduates.”

In total, the Class of 2023 received more than $19 million dollars in scholarship offers. Applications are being accepted for the GSSM Class of 2025 at scgssm.org.

Residential Program

Lancaster County

Michael Arambula – College of Charleston.

Eric Gorski – Texas A&M University.

Reina Johnson – Clemson University.

Logan Senkier – Clemson University.

Varun Sethi – Clemson University.

York County

Ritisha Adusumilli – College of Charleston.

Hayes Brewer – Clemson University.

Steven Cerabona – Clemson University.

Riley Clark – Clemson University.

Abram Crowder – Clemson University.

Dharani Kunireddi – Clemson University.

Mary Love – College of Charleston.

Olivia Nelson – University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Meera Patel – University of South Carolina.

Alyia Santiago – University of South Carolina.

Mritika Senthil – University of Pennsylvania.

Wyatt Shiltz – Clemson University.

Keerthi Surisetty – Clemson University.

Jack Veltkamp – University of South Carolina.

Tianshuo Yang- University of South Carolina.

Miya Zhao – Yale University.

More Below about Governor’s School:

