Local Restaurants Prepare to Re-Open After Gov. McMaster’s Approves Outdoor Dining

After Governor McMaster announced restaurants can now provide outdoor dining in addition to take out, curbside, and delivery — restaurants are out of the woods just yet.

The last few weeks have been rough for Mitch Grant, owner of the Roasting Company, in Rock Hill, but today he’s preparing to reopen outdoor dining at his restaurant.

“It’s been terrible. I think I had my first panic attack six weeks ago. I went from thinking I would get a nice vacation to probably working more hours than ever before,” says Grant.

Grant like other restaurant owners must follow guidelines set by the South Carolina Restaurant and lodging association, including keeping tables 8 feet apart, limiting groups at tables to eight or less, and maintain strict physical distancing guidelines.