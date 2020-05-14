Local Produce Stand Owner Makes Case For His Business To Support His Family During COVID-19

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — As many people have fallen on harder times during the COVID-19 outbreak, they are finding new ways to support their family.

One Fort Mill man says he’s hoping to work with York County to get the permits he needs to keep doing just that with his produce stand.

John Long is a carpenter who works on contracts around the area but when the COVID-19 pandemic started, he found he was getting less work so he needed to find a new way to support himself and his wife.

“Because of this COVID-19 outbreak nobody wants carpenters in and out of their house and that’s understandable,” Long said. “So, a lot of people out of work right now. So, I’m doing what I can now to help support my family put food on the table and pay the bills.”

York County’s Planner, Jeff Kirchner, said “These stands are retail businesses and the Zoning Code does have some basic requirements like setbacks, adequate parking and location requirements. If a stand does not have the required permit, the stand would be in violation of the Zoning Code and the Code Enforcement Officers could issue a notice of violation. ”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaks with Mr. Long who believes he’s helping the community and hopes to continue doing that.