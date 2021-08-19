Local Pastor Shares Stories of Serving in Haiti

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s hard to fathom the tragedies taking place around the world right now with the refugee crisis in Afghanistan and the recent Earthquake in Haiti that’s responsible for nearly 2 thousand deaths.

Even though they are thousands of miles away, the events are having an impact here at home.

One Rock Hill pastor is sharing his story of serving those in Haiti.

In the video above CN2’s Renee O’Neil brings more of his story and message of serving our neighbors in need locally and around the world.

Pastor Phillip McCart says if you would like to find out more information on ways to help those in Haiti and refugees in Afghanistan you can email him at info@gracecollective.org.