Local OB-GYN Speaks About Recent Overturning of Roe v. Wade

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County OB -GYN who is pro-choice speaking out about the importance of making sure reliable contraception is available to everyone, especially after the overturning of Roe versus Wade, – which now gives the states the right to choose their own abortion laws.

Dr. Susan Demchak has been practicing for more than 20 years.

She says she’s encouraging her patients not to panic, adding abortion is still legal in other areas like Charlotte, North Carolina.

She believes however the outcome of the stricter bans on abortions in the state will be left to ob-gyns to clean up the complications abortions that aren’t performed correctly can cause.

She is also encouraging birth control to be available to everyone, without a prescription.

Watch video above for more from Dr. Demchak.