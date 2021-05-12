Local Eats & Treats: Healthy Snacks w/ Fresh Produce

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Jillian Clinton, Dietitian for DHEC’s SNAP-Education Program shares some recipes you can make at home using fresh vegetables and fruit from local farms. Recipes are below.

Blueberry Carrot Multigrain Muffins

Serving Size: 1 muffin Prep Time: 15 minutes Servings: 12 Total Time: 35 minutes Ingredients:

Cooking spray

¾ cup all‐purpose flour

¾ cup whole‐wheat flour

¾ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

⅓ cup canola oil

¾ cup grated carrots, prepared in advance

1 egg

⅓ cup 1% low‐fat milk, unsweetened plain almond milk, or unsweetened soymilk

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

2 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)



Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly coat a 12‐cup muffin pan with cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, mix all dry ingredients (flours, sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg). In a separate medium mixing bowl, blend vegetable oil, egg, milk, applesauce, and grated carrot until smooth. Fold the liquid ingredients into the large bowl with the dry Stir in blueberries and mix well. Fill each muffin cup about ¾ full. If desired, sprinkle additional cinnamon on top of each muffin Bake muffins for 20 minutes or until the muffin tops are golden To ensure fully baked, insert a toothpick into the center of the muffin. If ready, toothpick will come out clean.

SNAP‐Ed Tips:

To make 100% whole‐wheat muffins, use a total of 1 ½ cups whole‐wheat flour and remove the all‐ purpose flour from

Carrots can either be purchased shredded or grate at home with a food processor or

If using sweetened applesauce, remove 1½ teaspoons of sugar from the measured amount in the ingredients

Recipe Inspired by Food Hero https://foodhero.org/recipes/healthy‐recipes

Succotash

Serving Size: 1 cup Prep Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 8 Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups baby lima beans, frozen

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped sweet onion

¼ cup diced green onion

1 cup fresh or frozen okra, diced

1 clove garlic, minced (1 teaspoon minced garlic)

3 cups corn kernels, frozen

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 Tablespoon salted butter

¼ cup fresh basil (½ teaspoon dried basil)

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, smoked paprika or hot sauce (optional)

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, add lima beans and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer for 20‐30 minutes, or until desired tenderness. Strain and set aside. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan heat oil on medium heat. Add sweet onions, green onions, okra, and garlic. Sauté for 7‐8 minutes, until okra has browned. Stir in corn, strained beans, pepper, and salt. Cook and stir until corn is tender and bright, about 7 minutes. Stir butter in until melted. Remove from Add tomatoes and basil. Stir well. Garnish with additional fresh basil and serve warm.

SNAP‐Ed Tips:

If desired, replace frozen corn with canned Be sure to drain and rinse!

Minty Watermelon Cucumber Salad

Serving Size: 1 cup Prep Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8 cups Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups cubed seedless watermelon

1 medium cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced

3 green onions, chopped

2 Tablespoons minced fresh mint

2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 Tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine watermelon, cucumbers, green onions, and mint. In a small mixing bowl, whisk balsamic vinegar, oil, salt, and Pour over salad and toss to coat. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 2 hours before