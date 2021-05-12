Local Eats & Treats: Healthy Snacks w/ Fresh Produce

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Jillian Clinton, Dietitian for DHEC’s SNAP-Education Program shares some recipes you can make at home using fresh vegetables and fruit from local farms. Recipes are below.
Blueberry Carrot Multigrain Muffins
Serving Size: 1 muffin Prep Time: 15 minutes Servings: 12 Total Time: 35 minutes Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- ¾ cup all‐purpose flour
- ¾ cup whole‐wheat flour
- ¾ cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ⅓ cup canola oil
- ¾ cup grated carrots, prepared in advance
- 1 egg
- ⅓ cup 1% low‐fat milk, unsweetened plain almond milk, or unsweetened soymilk
- ½ cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Lightly coat a 12‐cup muffin pan with cooking spray.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix all dry ingredients (flours, sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg).
- In a separate medium mixing bowl, blend vegetable oil, egg, milk, applesauce, and grated carrot until smooth.
- Fold the liquid ingredients into the large bowl with the dry
- Stir in blueberries and mix well.
- Fill each muffin cup about ¾ full.
- If desired, sprinkle additional cinnamon on top of each muffin
- Bake muffins for 20 minutes or until the muffin tops are golden To ensure fully baked, insert a toothpick into the center of the muffin. If ready, toothpick will come out clean.
SNAP‐Ed Tips:
- To make 100% whole‐wheat muffins, use a total of 1 ½ cups whole‐wheat flour and remove the all‐ purpose flour from
- Carrots can either be purchased shredded or grate at home with a food processor or
- If using sweetened applesauce, remove 1½ teaspoons of sugar from the measured amount in the ingredients
- Recipe Inspired by Food Hero https://foodhero.org/recipes/healthy‐recipes
Succotash
Serving Size: 1 cup Prep Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 8 Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups baby lima beans, frozen
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup chopped sweet onion
- ¼ cup diced green onion
- 1 cup fresh or frozen okra, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced (1 teaspoon minced garlic)
- 3 cups corn kernels, frozen
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 Tablespoon salted butter
- ¼ cup fresh basil (½ teaspoon dried basil)
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, smoked paprika or hot sauce (optional)
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, add lima beans and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer for 20‐30 minutes, or until desired tenderness. Strain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a large saucepan heat oil on medium heat. Add sweet onions, green onions, okra, and garlic. Sauté for 7‐8 minutes, until okra has browned.
- Stir in corn, strained beans, pepper, and salt. Cook and stir until corn is tender and bright, about 7 minutes.
- Stir butter in until melted. Remove from
- Add tomatoes and basil. Stir well. Garnish with additional fresh basil and serve warm.
SNAP‐Ed Tips:
- If desired, replace frozen corn with canned Be sure to drain and rinse!
Minty Watermelon Cucumber Salad
Serving Size: 1 cup Prep Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8 cups Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon
- 1 medium cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons minced fresh mint
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine watermelon, cucumbers, green onions, and mint.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk balsamic vinegar, oil, salt, and Pour over salad and toss to coat.
- Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 2 hours before
Recipe adapted from Taste of Home https://www.tasteofhome.com/.