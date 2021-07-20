Local Eats & Treats at Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Check out Rock Hill’s newest restaurant, Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails.

Old Town Kitchen and Cocktails, located in the Lowenstein Building within Knowledge Park has only been open about a couple of weeks but employees say they’ve felt the love of the community.

The restaurant group, “Built on Hospitality” which also has a restaurant in Charlotte called The Goodyear House bringing the new spot to Rock Hill.

The team partnered with architects, Cluck Design to reimagine the space that was once part of the Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company.

CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil catching up with the Chef de Cuisine as he makes some of their famous dishes like their cheese ball, Beer Can Chicken and more.

www.oldtownrockhill.com