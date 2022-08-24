Local Cuber Takes Rubik’s Cube Challenge to New Heights

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – He is taking the Rubik’s Cube, a 3-D combination puzzle that was originally called the Magic Cube, to a whole new level.

Gold Hill Middle School student Ethan Cates is not just solving Rubik’s Cubes with super speed he can do it in unique places such as underwater, on a pogo stick, and even snow boarding.

Most recently Cates, who has 11 state titles to his name said it takes, “Lots and lots of practice. And, lots of YouTube tutorials that will explain how to get better. My favorite part is definitely the competitions. It’s also going to socialize and find other people who enjoy doing the same hobby as you.”

His latest wins were at the Southeast Cubing Championship in Tennessee.

