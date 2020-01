ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Local civil rights leader Charles Jones passed away this past week, at the age of 82. Jones was known in our area for organizing the sit-in protest movement at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte. The university’s leaders say, here in Rock Hill, Jones was known for his partnership with the Friendship 9. He was arrested for protesting and his attempts to integrate local lunch counters. Our local leaders say, Jones was a light in our community.