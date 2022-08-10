Local Boy Headed to London for Pokémon World Championship

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the world of Pokémon you gotta catch them all, or in a 10 year-old boy’s case, beat them all.

And that’s exactly what one Rock Hill young man hopes to do in the 2022 Pokémon World Championships.

Max Lentz received an invitation to the tournament after ranking 15th in the US and Canada for playing the trading card game.

Instead of leaving the country for a Summer Vacation. He will be going to the 2022 Pokémon World Championship London and it’s all thanks to his Pokémon card playing skills.

