ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Many YMCA locations offer a 12 week program called Live Strong. Its for cancer survivors. CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil takes us inside one of the classes at the Charlotte Ave. YMCA in Rock Hill. If you would like to learn more about Live Strong please contact your local YMCA

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, October 3rd

Happy Wednesday! On CN2 Today we are learning more about th...