Little Girl Tackles Kindness With T-shirts

A student at Tega Cay Elementary School is turning her kindness into a business.

After the mass shooting at a Florida high school she was inspired to take action in her community to make sure none of her classmates would feel as though they didn’t have a friend.

The 3rd grader started making shirts to remind them how much she cared.

CN2’s Alexandria Savage with the story of thoughtful threads.