Lindsay Pettus Passes Away – Lancaster County Legend & Friend

It’s the talk of Lancaster County – Historian, friend, lover of nature – Lindsay Pettus has passed away.

Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation posting, “We are saddened to report the passing this morning of LCSHP Founder and Emeritus Board Member, Lindsay Pettus. Our community has lost a genuine treasure who will be missed greatly.”

Meanwhile the Lindsey Pettus Greenway sharing this news with its members, “It is with Heartfelt Sadness that We Share the News of the Death of our Beloved Friend and Founder, Mr. Lindsay Pettus.

Lindsay Pettus was a passionate leader in protecting the natural and cultural resources in the Catawba River Valley for almost forty years. His quiet and respectful, but persistent leadership style had a way of bringing people together to accomplish good things for the natural world. Lindsay joined the Nature Conservancy in 1974 and quickly saw a need for land conservation in his own backyard of Lancaster County. In the 1980s, he was a key leader in the efforts to preserve Forty Acre Rock, now a South Carolina Heritage Preserve. In 1992, Lindsay founded the Katawba Valley Land Trust and served as the land trust president for twenty years. Through Lindsay’s conservation vision, the Land Trust has protected over 8600 acres, including Landsford Canal State Park, the Cedar Creek Reservoir near Great Falls, and creeks in the City of Lancaster. This includes the 350 acres along Gills Creek that will become the Lindsay Pettus Greenway. Lindsay’s passion and leadership will truly be missed. ”

We will keep you updated on funeral arrangements as details become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the community he loved so much.

More links:

https://lindsaypettusgreenway.org/get-involved/mr-lindsay-pettus/