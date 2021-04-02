“Light It Up Blue” Event in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Friday, April 2nd is Autism Awareness Day.

A grandmother in Chester who’s grandson is living with Autism is planning to hold her annual Light It Up Blue event.

Karen Hill has been holding the event going on 6 years after her grandson, Jae was diagnosed with Autism.

She says with the help of the non-profit, CURES for Chester this year’s event will be virtual.

Tonight at 8 PM, Chester’s downtown will be blue, there will be a video about Autism and the event will be displayed on a building with projection mapping, you can view the video on Facebook live on CURES for Chester or Karen Hill’s page.

l