Remembering a Child Gone Too Soon

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Honoring the life of a young man who passed away in an ATV accident.

Today, Monday, June 20, golfers spending time on the greens in Tega Cay at the Golf Club to celebrate the life of 8 year-old Hampton Davis who lost his life a year-ago in an ATV accident.

Hampton’s family held the Memorial Golf Tournament with proceeds going to the Safe Passage Child Advocacy Center.

Safe Passage is a non-profit organization providing supportive services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

See more …