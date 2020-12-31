Life Lessons – Remembering Wendy Weinberger

CN2 News Anchor Laurabree Monday wants to share with you a bit of a PSA (public service announcement) about the importance of pre-planning and pre-paying if you can, your funeral.

You may recall we did a 3 part series back in 2018 called Starting the Conversation – well Laurabree’s parents (Wendy & Roy Weinberger) were actually in one of those stories, talking about why they decided to make all the arrangements for their funerals.

Unfortunately, the story hit too close to home too soon. Wendy recently passed away and in honor of her Laurabree wanted to re-share their story, that has a message we hope you’ll take to heart. While Wendy’s amazing spirit and energy are no longer with us – the memories, great stories and advice like what you’ll hear in this piece will always live on.