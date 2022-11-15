Life House Women’s Shelter Overflow Location Set to Open Soon

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – November 13th through November 18 is Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

It is a chance to draw attention to the growing housing problem in our community.

With temps expected to drop below freezing this week, the need for more beds is rising.

With that, The Life House Women’s Shelter is overcoming a huge obstacle at its future overflow shelter.

Demolition is now under way to install its Fire Suppression System. A system that is needed before women can sleep at the shelter.

“I could not be more excited about the mess that I’m seeing, because mess means progress”, says Courtney Denton.

Courtney Denton with the Life House Women’s Shelter says this will be the overflow shelter for women in need.

Right now they are seeing more than 20 women in need each night for a place to sleep.

Currently women are staying at Hope Fellowship Church, as well as using hotel vouchers when the overflow is full while construction is underway.

“This is going to provide us with an overflow shelter year round as a permeant opportunity for our community”, says Denton.

An opportunity for women like Mildred Overton. She couldn’t afford her rent and ended up on the streets. She says The Life House Women’s Shelter has been a blessing.

“It gives me comfort, it gives me peace and it gives me rest”, says Overton.

Denton says the Cottage plans to open in December.

Work is almost complete at the Life House Women’s Shelter 2nd location, on North Wilson Street. This home will double the amount of space of the organization’s original home for women and children in need.

Behind the house is the location for the nonprofit’s transitional triplex. It will be a place for women to stay as they transition to a place of their own.

Denton says since opening its doors 2 years ago, they’ve helped more than 200 women and also helped 24 different women move into their own home.

Denton says they do need financial support to buy hotel vouchers and Christmas presents. They also need volunteers to help with meals for the women.

To learn more, visit, https://www.thelifehousewomensshelter.org/

There are many events taking place for Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. To learn more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CatawbaAreaCoalitionForTheHomeless

Leaders say they do need volunteers for the food giveaway on Tuesday, November 15th. Volunteers are asked to go to Pathways Community Center at 9 AM.