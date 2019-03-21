Life After Prison: Ongoing Coverage of Parole Board

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons plays a very important role in society. The seven member board decides if an inmate can be released from prison before they serve their full sentence. Last year, in an in-depth piece called the Burden of Freedom, we reported on a long day of hearings. One of the few people granted parole that day was a York County man convicted of murder. John Long spent more than 30 years in prison before being released last summer. In our ongoing coverage, CN2’s Indira Eskieva sits down with Long and learns what life is like on the outside, after three decades behind bars.