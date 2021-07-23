Liberty Hill Rosenwald School

ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 Newscast) – York County has identified 22 Rosenwald Schools in the area, those are schools that provided education to African American Students starting in 1912. CN2s Rae’L Jackson taking us to Liberty Hill School in the Catawba area near rock hill where they are getting ready to share and celebrate history.
Top Story
Fort Mill Leaders Speak About the New Elizabeth Project Development
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - A sizable new project in Fort Mill is connecting communities, in some ways, for the first time. 1,500...
paid advertisement