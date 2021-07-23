Liberty Hill Rosenwald School

ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 Newscast) – York County has identified 22 Rosenwald Schools in the area,  those are schools that provided education to African American Students starting in 1912. CN2s Rae’L Jackson taking us to Liberty Hill School in the Catawba area near rock hill where they are getting ready to share and celebrate history.

