Kids, it’s time to get your pen and paper ready.

Santa’s Magic Mailbox has returned to Tega Cay City Hall.

With Christmas on the way St. Nick is ready to hear from you.

Parents, if you’re kids would like to participate, Santa prefers to get one letter per envelope per child.

Include your address so Santa can write back.

You can drop off letters Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All letters are due by Friday, December 13th.