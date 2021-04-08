Lesslie’s Family Legacy with Camp Joy

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) We continue to remember the life of Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara and their two grandchildren who were all tragically killed Wednesday afternoon at the Lesslie’s home in York County.

Dr. Lesslie left a huge impact on the medical community . But he and his wife Barbara are also being remembered for their countless hours serving those living with a disability through Camp Joy.

In the video above, Ann Brice, Co-founder of Camp Joy shares memories of Dr. Robert Lesslie, Barbara and their two grandchildren.

The family has asks for any memorial or gifts to be sent to Camp Joy North Carolina. The family says in honor of hope and the promise of eternity.

Camp Joy North Carolina

918 South Pleasantburg Drive

Greenville, SC 29607