Legal Remedy Brewing Run Group

Legal Remedy Brewing, a popular brewery in Rock Hill does more than just brew beers!

The Brewery encourages people in the community to come out and run with them in the Legal Remedy Run Group each Tuesday night at 6:30! The group runs different routes all over Rock Hill and then heads back to the brewery to enjoy some cold beverages after burning all of those calories! It is free to attend! All you have to do is show up ready to run! We were told the more you go the better it gets, meaning incentives and discounts are given! Head out to Legal Remedy Brewing on Tuesday night at 6:30 to burn calories and then enjoy one of their new fall beers!