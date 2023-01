ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – You don’t think about it until you need it. CPR saves lives. By learning CPR you too may save a life. NAMI’s Robert White shares with us the process of learning CPR and how it can impact lives and families.

CPR Training Locations

Shield Solutions LLC

scshieldsolutionsllc@gmail.com

(803) – 487 – 1285

York Technical College

ceadmin@yorktech.edu

(803) – 325 – 2888

American Heart Association

www.heart.org